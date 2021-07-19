The Drongo Dilemma – wisdom from the trails

So, you imagine. You anticipate. You prepare for a better frame, in case it comes – factoring in the position of the bird, it’s probable angle of flight, you zoom out and create space in the viewfinder to capture the full extent of the wings, you adjust your shutter speed to freeze the motion that you hope will happen. And then you wait patiently, silently, holding your camera, holding your breath, for the breathtaking burst of form and colour that is the reward.