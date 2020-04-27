The dying art of the pause

Now, I have been worried for quite some time that the Age of Expressionism (in other words, the current world of social media) is slowly degenerating into an Age of Reactionism. An age where thought is after and forces justification that can be termed as hindsightful. An age that is mistakenly celebrated as the one for ‘doers’. You know, do, we’re told. Not think and do. Not pause, mull, feel and do. Just do. Well, I got news for ya — there might be a day when AI will do it all for you.