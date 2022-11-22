The evolving tenets of public health communication

A more recent campaign that is being driven by the digital-human symbiosis, is a TB awareness campaign launched by Johnson & Johnson India. J&J India launched Be the Change For TB, a youth-focussed, digital-first initiative, as a part of its commitment to the Corporate TB Pledge - a joint initiative with the Central TB Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The initiative aims to create a cadre of youth changemakers, who can act as catalysts of change to help eliminate TB from the country.