The great re-evaluation: Time to adopt new approach to digital advertising

Studies suggest that almost 78 percent of the digital marketers in India measure digital ROI long before the sales cycle has concluded. Only three percent measure ROI over a period of six months or longer. This indicates that most marketers are probably not measuring ROI at all. Instead, they are merely measuring KPIs such as clicks and views, which aren’t truly a yardstick for business outcomes. If marketers wish to measure success of their advertising campaigns in a meaningful way, they should ask themselves how their ad spend has contributed to business growth.