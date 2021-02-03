The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Feedback Failures

The short answer to this band of Feedback Failures is as follows: In 2017, in the United States alone, 72 billion USD were spent on advertising and PR across close to 38000 business categories. Of the millions of ads that were produced in the year across the globe, a few hundred were considered good enough to be entered in the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Of these, about 10 made it to the shortlist in that category and finally one was judged to be good enough to be awarded a Gold Lion. Besides some exceptional thinking and brilliant execution, neither of which you are capable of providing or appreciating, it also required budgets that go beyond the pennies you have earmarked to spend. So no, kind sir/madam, we can’t do something like the film that won gold at Cannes in 2017. We simply can’t.