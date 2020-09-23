The Indian streaming dilemma: too much thrill?

Till date, 16 Indian web series have passed the Ormax Advocacy Score benchmark of 65 per cent. This score is a measure of audience response to content. Sixty-five per cent is a threshold that a show must pass for it to be classified as being “loved” by those who have watched it.

Out of these 16 shows, as many as nine were launched within the last 12 months itself. Which means that the contribution of the last year in terms of quality of content is 30 per cent higher than that of the entire 2014-19 period put together.