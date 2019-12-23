The job of moment marketing...

Rules to keep in mind for making your brand successful in moment marketing:

Timing: Timing is probably the most crucial rule of Moment Marketing. No one would like to hear a post about the ‘Dancing uncle’ or ‘Kolaveri Di’ today. Moment marketing lives in the moment. It makes no sense if posted after 48 hours.

Keep it Simple: Don’t complicate. Moment marketing need not be your brand manifesto. Keep it simple, yet effective.

Keep it Short: Don’t make it very long. It has to be short enough to strike a conversation. It has to be short enough to send across the message and it has to be long enough to make one laugh.

Relevant: Don’t be a part of all brand wagons. It's okay to miss out on some trends. It okay to miss out on ALL trends if your brand is not a conversational brand or doesn’t aspire to be a conversational brand ever.

But don’t talk about topics which are not at all relevant to your audience.

Don’t Hard Sell: No one likes to be sold to. No one likes to be sold to, on social media. No one likes to be sold to on social media, via memes. Don’t hard sell, stay conversational, stay true to the moment, ROI will follow.