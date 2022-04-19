The light of branding insights from 'The Dark Knight'

The Batman is undoubtedly one of the darkest characters going around. But if one revisits the story of his origin, it is not surprising to see why. Young Bruce Wayne is witness to the brutal murder of his parents. That is the kind of experience one, perhaps, seldom recovers from. The scars of that memory linger through his entire life. They are reflected in his every action. This largely explains his sombre nature, his reluctance to smile and his fixation with meting out justice in a vengeful manner.