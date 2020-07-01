The lockdown code of conduct

All of us have become extremely busy over the past 90 days. Learning how to multitask with Zoom calls in the background, crying kids in the foreground, making 'chai' and PPTs late evenings, trying to juggle sleep cycles with wash cycles. And most importantly, learning a completely new language. Or, should I say learning how to speak in code.

All of us have learnt how to navigate the murky world of virtual meetings with a shorthand, which everyone pretends not to know, but knows anyway.