The media game has changed—has PR got the right playbook?

Based on my recollections of the late 80s, media relations were the driving force behind the PR industry. Many PR professionals would take it upon themselves to deliver the press release directly, engaging with either the editor or the bureau chief to ensure the news made it to publication.

In most instances, particularly when it pertained to financial results, the news was almost always published. The decision to publish hinged on the significance of the news.

The late 80s marked a significant era when IPOs made a grand entrance into the Indian capital market, capturing the attention of major financial news outlets and business publications alike. Since there were fewer number of media newspapers, the news would be carried in the next few days if not immediately.

The PR business purely thrived on good media relations, with minimal reliance on interview-based coverage. The limited media presence, primarily focused on print, allowed the PR team to effectively manage media rounds and maintain consistent communication with journalists.

Press conferences were well-attended, often drawing a full house of media representatives from various publications. Some even arrived uninvited, eager to partake in the generous spread of food and drinks.

With the swift evolution of technology, news is now disseminated via X (formerly Twitter) or through video conferences on platforms such as Zoom, where media representatives are invited to join online.

To attract media attention to the conference, you'll need to leverage your influence effectively. The media present today are exceptionally astute, arriving well-prepared and equipped with thorough research to pose insightful questions that will yield compelling stories for the following day.

Media relations are here to stay, but it's essential to enhance the value offered to the media community to foster a robust connection. I'm uncertain whether PR firms are systematically and scientifically harnessing this opportunity, especially as the media landscape continues to expand and evolve.

Earlier, we had a dedicated individual responsible for media relations, whose sole focus was to develop a comprehensive database of journalists, starting from editors and beyond.

However, with the rise of digital media and the swift expansion of the internet, the landscape of media relations has transformed significantly.

Today, it's essential to cultivate strong relationships with influencers, who wield significant power in the current social media landscape.

How well-versed are our media relations experts in the realm of social media today? this is a question to ponder?

The time has arrived for you to embrace multi-tasking and expand your knowledge of media relations. Relying solely on your media relations manager is no longer an option, especially in a large PR firm where they must serve the entire organisation.

The media landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, where personalisation and relationship building extend beyond traditional editors. Enter a new generation of experts: influencers and micro-influencers, who are now playing a pivotal role in shaping this dynamic environment.

In today's fast-paced environment, PR teams must remain agile and vigilant, ready to respond swiftly to media enquiries.

This proactive approach is essential for extinguishing potential fires and effectively managing any communication crises that may arise. In today's landscape, content is the driving force behind media and brands.

It's no longer just about pitching stories to editors and publications; co-creating content with them and influencers has become essential for amplifying your brand's presence across multiple media channels.

Media relations certainly haven't been completely sidelined. Your approach to engaging and working with media has transcended into a new realm. Media teams nationwide are under pressure to produce content swiftly, driven by the fast-paced evolution of the internet and social media.

They constantly race against the clock to craft compelling stories that influence perceptions of various brands with the perfect narrative. It's all about collaborating with media and infusing them with innovative ideas and pertinent content to create captivating stories that resonate.

PR professionals must stay ahead of the curve and explore innovative ways to collaborate with the media. Over the past decade, the industry has undergone significant transformation, and this evolution is set to accelerate, particularly with the rise of AI and data analytics.

The growing emphasis on authenticity and transparency is crucial for establishing trust in clients' brands. As a powerful marketing tool, PR holds tremendous potential to enhance the credibility of these brands.

To succeed and adapt in the ever-evolving media landscape, PR professionals must cultivate robust relationships with influencers and the media, while also creating captivating content and implementing effective PR strategies.

In today's landscape, media relations hinges on a deep collaboration with publications rather than merely fostering friendly connections.

As we navigate an increasingly competitive and evolving media environment, the concept of collaboration is poised to take precedence over traditional relations.

(Our guest author, Ganapathy Viswanathan, is an independent communication consultant and Chief Mentor at Roarrr Media and Public Relations)