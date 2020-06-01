The ‘new normal' is now the ‘old normal’

Then the other thing that comes up for discussion is work from home, now elegantly shortened to WFH. For most freelancers, this is an old hat, something that they have always been doing. My wife worked from home for 10 years, and that was 10 years ago. She went to office only if there was an important meeting with a client.

Another friend I know has always had one day in the week designated for WFH. When my neighbour’s son didn’t get his H-1B visa a few months ago, his firm in the US told him that he could go to India and WFH. He would still keep drawing his US salary. A few months later, he did get his H-1B visa, but now he can’t fly, unfortunately.