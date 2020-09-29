The other Pandey: An ode, a shout out and a plea...

For all the influence and success he has had through his writings in cinema and television, my primary interest lies in Kamlesh Pandey’s advertising work and career. A man with a monk-like discipline and devotion to his craft, Pandey was apparently completely oblivious of hierarchies and designations. While being the head of creative at Rediffusion in the 80s he used to refer to himself as a ‘copywriter’. "The only way you knew Kamlesh was in office," says Harshad, "is when his cabin door was closed. He would write all day and only come out in the evening to chat for ten minutes with colleagues and then leave for home." Harshad inherited his cabin when he finally quit Rediffusion in 1992. When he came back a few days later to collect his stuff, Harshad helped him clean out the desk. While handing Pandey some papers, Harshad found a sheet of paper with a handwritten script that was splattered with blood. When he asked Pandey about the blood he chuckled and said, "Oh I got a paper cut while working on the script but got so absorbed in writing that I forgot to tend to it."