The OTT Censorship Scare: What’s In Store in 2021?

It’s not necessarily a good thing, but after being in a state of suspended “orphanage”, the OTT category finally has a “parent”. The Government of India has decided to put digital news apps and OTT platforms under the purview of the I&B ministry. This move was inevitable, given that the OTT category has been on the ascendancy over the last few years, and whether it needs a parent or not, it was going to get one anyway. The Government’s track record in interfering with the television industry has been consistent. In fact, it’s a surprise that this decision regarding OTT apps has come in as late as it has.