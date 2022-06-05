The return of contextual targeting and why it matters

Our guest author talks about the importance of contextual targeting and the best way to use it.
Brands and Internet advertisers have reintroduced contextual targeting after ignoring it, favouring less privacy-invasive alternatives. Thanks to laws becoming stricter and browsers becoming cookie-free, the return to contextual is taking place.
As next steps, brands need to ensure that contextual targeting is a part of their media mix and incorporate it into their online marketing strategy for 2022. This type of targeting puts products in front of customers naturally, which increases engagement and leads.
Unlike behavioural targeting, which uses tracking pixels and cookies, contextual targeting shows adverts based on terms on a web page. It displays ads that are related to the page's content.
Customers who view the website, benefit from contextual targeting because the advertising is contextually relevant; they have a higher viewability. In fact, contextual targeting with rich media advertising, resulted in a higher view quality, as evaluated by eye-tracking, according to a survey done by , the leading visual media platform.
Context is becoming more critical, as advertisers target their ad campaigns to the correct person or location, within digital and display advertising.
There are two popular approaches to target contextually:
1. Choose what creative your ads appear to directly, or change the content based on the content and keywords on a web page.
2. Use your demand side platform (DSP) to programmatically target keywords and phrases, and purchase ad inventory that matches them.
Contextual targeting's benefits
Contextual targeting adds a personal touch to your marketing and raises the likelihood of a conversion. It has numerous benefits, including:
Assists in the reduction of banner noise
Banner noise, often known as banner blindness, is a regular occurrence that has taught buyers to ignore adverts instinctively. On the other hand, contextual targeting can help solve this problem by displaying relevant adverts.
Ads for a cinema ticket booking website, for example, are more contextually relevant, than those for toys on a film review site.
conducted a survey to combat banner blindness. According to the study, users remembered contextually relevant advertisements of less-popular brands 82 per cent more than those of well-known companies unconnected to site content.
Safeguards the privacy of customers
Contextual targeting does not involve the misuse of client data to track online behaviour. Keywords are used in all contextual targeting adverts, which aid publishers in building trust with their audience.
It protects your privacy because your advertisement is displayed based on the content and keywords found on a website, rather than the customer. This is also beneficial in terms of GDPR changes because it ensures that you can reach the right audience, while rebuilding your crucial consumer list.
Improves CTR & VTR
The location of advertisements is crucial. When an ad is placed next to or between relevant information, it quickly boosts its value and, as a result, has a greater click-through rate (CTR).
Customers, media and enterprises can all benefit from contextual targeting. It assists customers by introducing them to related products through tailored advertisements. Ad viewability rises when clients see comparative advertising, and the likelihood of a high CTR increases.
Enhances relevance
Your ad will only appear on websites that are related to your product or service. This ensures that your ad is seen by those who are more inclined to buy from you. There are no misunderstandings about context from those who visit the site.
Keep in mind that the adtech sector is highly volatile, and both the demand and sell (supply) sides must constantly examine their technical requirements. Publishers must re-evaluate their targeting strategies to survive the third-party cookie apocalypse. Contextual targeting appears to be a viable option for publishers to consider.
Finally, note that the advertising ecosystem's most valuable asset is its customers. As a result, you should prioritise keeping consumers happy and in control of their data.
(The author is Mihir Palan, VP media at Kinnect)