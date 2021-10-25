The Sanjana Effect: almost 50 girls were named after Pepsi’s 1993 ad

“She signified everything, didn’t she?” said my mother, about why she chose my name. “Beauty, success, making her parents proud. Plus, the name wasn’t very common then. It sounded unique and modern.” My father, an advertising professional himself, recalled of the ad, “It was on TV, day in and day out, and it was cool, youthful and lively.” (Sanjana Harikumar’s mother had similar aspirations. “She just decided she wanted her child to carry herself with the grace and poise that Ash did.”)