The story of how Ronald McDonald found a way into Ramesh and Rashmi’s hearts

On our US holiday my five-year-old son, a french fries aficionado could only get himself a set of fries and ketchup in the outlet there because the rest was all a no-no for us vegetarians. And then in 1996 the happening suburb of Mumbai Bandra became home to the first outlet of McDonald’s. The very first week we took our son there and stood in the queue and this queue phenomenon went on for 20 days, queues that would reach up to National college. About an hour later, still in the queue having just moved a couple of yards, Amit Jatia, my friend, saw me and asked hey! What are you doing here? And I replied, ever since my son has seen the golden arches in his city, his eyes have been sparkling and thus we have got him here. Amit insisted that being a part of McDonald’s, how can I wait with my little one in a queue for hours and thus he ushered us in despite the rolling eyes and condescending looks. He spent time chatting with my son and making us comfortable. That was my first memory with McDonald’s in India.