The three-pronged rule to navigating brand communication during a crisis

1. Examining a brand’s purpose beyond a crisis

Consumers can filter brand purpose via its actions during and post crisis. Brands can stay relevant in the long term by not only addressing immediate concerns, but also plan strategies, after the storm abates, for the business community. Brands with a deeply ingrained sense of purpose tend to ride out crises better than brands that lack sensitivity. While a brand’s purpose can evolve in due course of time, it needs to strongly tie back to its role in society. Brand communication during a crisis should hark back to a strong purpose and address a real need that it is trying to address. As per the Edelman Trust Barometer, 79 per cent of brands must show how they can be helpful in the new daily life. Moreover, 90 per cent of respondents want brands to partner with government and relief agencies to address the crisis, with 59 per cent Indians saying that brands must do this to earn or keep their trust.