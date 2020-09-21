The writing on the screen – TV 2.0 for marketers

Building credibility for brands – the ‘blue tick’ of advertising

Due to the disruptive nature of the lockdown, a plethora of existing needs became more amplified (for example, the need to wash hands), while new needs emerged (everything-from-home), giving rise to new categories. While existing brands pivoted to fulfil these needs and new brands emerged to plug gaps, one thing was common - how they took to the television to communicate with the consumer.

Categories like e-commerce, BFSI and education were advertising on TV at higher levels than the same period in 20194... brands from these growing categories turned to TV as the most trusted medium for advertising5, landing their lockdown-born propositions not just in consumers’ minds, but also in their hearts.

Emerging categories and brands sought TV to help them build instant credibility at scale, a reflection of the saying, ‘Agar TV par aa raha hai toh sahi hoga.’ The need for credibility is now more pronounced than ever before and brands would do well to keep communicating with their consumer in an environment of trust.