"This period of fasting with be followed by a period of feasting": Rashi Goel, Nestle

The world has never been more united against a common enemy before. At the same time, the feeling of patriotism and nationalism has never run deeper. The action of each country's leader is there on the world stage for everyone to see and judge. The political leaders who will lead their country through this crisis, with maturity, speed, and empathy will further strengthen their loyal base within their country. But they will also be lauded on the world stage. This will lead to a deep feeling of nationalistic pride amongst the population of the country, whose leader will be able to navigate the country out of the crisis with the least damage, compared to others on the world stage. Deep patriotism will also emerge because people will realise (that) while they may learn from the world, at the end of the day, they are in it together with the rest of their own nation.