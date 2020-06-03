To sell or not to sell: Should brand messaging move out of lockdown?

Some categories and brands will become more meaningful because of the promise they hold – of protection, health, immunity etc. But what does it mean for categories that don't address these need states? It would be incumbent upon them to re-think whether they can do so. This would require brands to re-define the role they can play in people’s lives. A car brand that pitched itself on luxury, might need to look at the safety it can offer. Some categories will need to justify their relevance in the lives of consumers who might re-prioritise their spends.