Trends that dominated the FTA space in 2022

General entertainment channels (GECs) in the pay TV and FTA space have built themselves on content that circles around family drama, mythology, fantasy, crime fiction, and reality entertainment. Having gained a strong foothold in the hinterlands along with suburban centers, 2022 witnessed channels in the FTA space, introducing Indian viewers to a new style of storytelling with original content. Earlier, it was a norm for these channels to run older content, however, FTA channels have been lately changing the norm and building their content library with a slew of originals across genres and languages. And while there will always be an audience for family dramas and soaps that run on TV for decades, there already is a visible shift in consumption and viewership patterns wherein viewers are looking for more from Hindi GECs. This will further propel the advertising for these channels. The analysis done by KPMG India highlighted that the scale at which original content for TV is produced, in Hindi and other regional languages, is far higher than that acquired or created by OTT platforms - i.e., approximately 1,00,000 hours per annum for TV compared to 2,500 hours for OTT.