U2's Bono and the passion for purpose beyond profits

In my opinion, he has advanced the agenda of Public-Private Partnership in the area of actionable cause marketing more than any other celebrity or entertainer. His initiative (RED) launched in 2006 has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for ‘The global fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria’ - a public private partnership set up in 2002. Launched at the World Economic Forum, its purpose was to engage the private sector and its marketing prowess in order to raise funds for the fight against AIDS in Africa. On the back of a napkin, the idea for a unique union of brands and consumers was outlined. Wolff Olins conceptualised the visual identity and gave the communication formal shape.