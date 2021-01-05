Video trends to look out for in 2021…

#8 Less in production + ease of creation

Many feel getting videos made is a time-consuming task, but on the other hand, today we are seeing an advent of online software, apps and tools that are making video production more accessible. From converting a video to adding filters (to it), from cropping it to reducing its size, everything has got a web tool now.

Several platforms offer pre-made templates too, which help the users to just add content and their video is ready. Hence, as new tools arrive, the process will become independent and informal, at least for the videos that go on social media.