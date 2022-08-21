Viewing 'Bharat' through the lens of brands

This brings us to whether we have exhausted a creative reimagining of ‘Brand Bharat’. A lot like myself would argue that we have. The fact of the matter is that very few Independence Day campaigns spark the same emotion as Mile Sur Mera Tumhara did when it first aired on Doordarshan on Independence Day, in 1988. Even fewer bring us to tears like the Silent National Anthem did when it was played before every movie at Big Cinemas in 2011.