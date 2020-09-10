VR & AR will shape the future of your industry (but only if done well)

One customer might want shorts without having to travel to the store. Another might want to order an expensive vacuum cleaner on the spot and want to be sure that it’s right for the house. Applications using either technology stand to eliminate customer pain points, elevate customer service, and create a differentiated, personalised customer experience – but more importantly, the aim is to fill the gaping hole of lack of in-person stimuli and touchpoints. The successful incorporation of VR and AR into retail models also has the potential to vastly change the way retailers are thinking about stores, or agile business for the consumers.