Wake me up, when ‘woketember’ ends

WhatsApp ran a campaign recently. And, one of its films was rather sweet. It’s about a couple (the boy is from the South and the girl is from the North-east). They’re watching a cricket match with the boy’s family, who say something in a language that the girl doesn’t understand. So, she gestures to him to ask what it means, and he explains what he said. Cut to the boy’s mother learning the girl’s language (Assamese) and teaching the boy and his dad. The next time they’re watching the film, the boy’s family exclaims in Assamese.