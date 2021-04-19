Wasted stardust

1. Decide on the celeb-brand fit based on competence, trustworthiness and popularity.

2. Induct the celeb into the brand. Get him or her to ‘buy’ into the brand’s belief and power. Devote a day or two for that.

3. Get the celeb to meet for a coffee with the head of the company and not just with the marketing team. Let the company head highlight the importance of mutual respect, mutual responsibility and the need to follow the contract both in letter and spirit. Meeting the CEO or the Founder will set the tone differently and add to the gravitas of the association. Provided of course the CEO isn’t a star-struck person!

4. During the contractual period, get the celeb to agree to use the brand he or she has signed up for. Exclusively. Certainly, in public if not in private.

5. Get reasonable time from the celeb. 20 odd hours over a year is not happening. It does not leave any space on the table for innovative thinking or building on ideas or brainstorming. By the way good celebs are intelligent people who understand fame like nobody else and could help you with some great ideas provided there’s breathing space.

6. Make sure that the company reserves the right to finally approve the script. Surely if a particular point is making the celeb uneasy for a good reason, it must be looked into. However, that cannot lead to “I don’t like the script” without a basis. Location preferences if any, need to be spoken about upfront. Not after the script has been approved.

7. Ensure that the celeb gives a plug to the brand at key select fora, boosting the PR cause.

8. Finally, do a more rigorous post-test with the stunning ad you would have thus created to understand how exactly the celeb is working for the brand. Lest we remain guilty of a confirmation bias. And an expensive one at that.