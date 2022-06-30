We attended our first Cannes Lions, thanks to a Sponsored Ad on Instagram

Vice Media Group birthed 'Backup Ukraine' - a clarion call for people to preserve Ukraine's monuments and buildings, that were otherwise caught in the crosshairs of war. It's campaigns like these that not only snagged metals this year but also landed into the moshpit of excellence, raising the bar for all. And this certainly didn't happen without people at the helm being 'inconvenient' or 'unforgiving'. These are specimens of precision-powered work, only waiting to be grander next year.