"Well done, Pampers": Decoding P&G's Virat Kohli inspired spot

The clever folks at Pampers recognise that Virat has proudly signalled his woke creds. He's going to be a diaper-changing-Dad! But there's a hitch. He isn't their ambassador. No problemo, they cannily realise. Sirf naam hi kaafi hai. Virat, like Sachin, can only refer to one man in this frenzied country of idol worshippers. The compendium of cricket cliches is reached for. The script of diverse Dads advising Virat on how to raise babies writes itself. Hashtag DadsForVirat. And the ad is birthed at the same time as the celeb baby.



