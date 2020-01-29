What allowed Nike to ditch Amazon?

Much of it comes down to their ability to instill a fierce and abiding brand loyalty among their followers. Nike doesn’t sell its followers athletic wear – instead, it offers access to an aspirational lifestyle and mindset that we all hope to emulate. This is achieved through its ever-present slogan, ‘Just Do It’, and thematically consistent ads that showcase everyone’s innate athletic potential. By elevating the average individual and turning them into brand mascots, instead of restricting themselves to professional athletes and sportspeople, they’ve managed to turn every single consumer into a brand evangelist. This has further been strengthened by Nike’s command over more traditional facets of brand marketing. The Nike App offers personalised training recommendations and updates for consumers, and the customer experience offered is consistently exceptional. All in all, no one has done this better than Nike on such a large scale.