What lessons can advertising learn from an eighteen-year-old election?

Unlike normal FMCG, durables or services clients a political brand has a different set of challenges. For example, the 80:20 rule does not apply here. Every vote is equal. Every consumer, rich or poor, old or young, male or female is equal because each one has just one vote. So unlike other brands where if you are a heavy user, you can contribute more revenue, in political brands it is all the same. How do you select your target audience? If budgets were unlimited, it would be easy. But unfortunately, in the real world it’s never possible. Who do you choose?