What's in a name?

It is no longer enough for brands to be sold in a shop; Consumers want to live within the brand, physically. Disney was a pioneer with its parks. Experience that acts on all the senses is a high mark of brand encounter. Entering a luxe mall is like visit to a gothic cathedral – awe inspiring yet with a feeling of reverence.

Celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, P Diddy, Virat Kohli, Djokovic not only endorse brands, but are brands themselves with a market value most companies can only dream of.