What’s really wrong with the Layer’r Shot ad?

They say, art is a reflection of society. Is it possible that we are surrounded by hordes of closeted perverts who can absolutely relate to this ad? Are we sure that there aren’t college whatsapp groups on which this ad is circulating because it is a reflection of their daily lingo? Is it possible that there are uncles who are discussing this ad over an Old Monk because it reminds them of their younger days? Is there a high probability that the actual consumer of this product does not find anything objectionable in it? And more importantly, is this public rant a true reflection of who the society really is, especially when no one’s watching?