What's the least glamorous 'P' of product marketing?

8. Market research data collection is complex and challenging and is based on a certain sample size.

a. This makes it prone to error owing to human interference, design bias and / or inadequate representation.

b. Sample sets are changed at a pre-defined frequency. Thus, macro change might take time to seep into the data.

c. However, this is one area where technology has also evolved – especially for capturing data, for quicker analysis, throwing up anomalies (faster than ever) and for overall decision making.

d. The time has come for this piece to be automated to the next level – that is, retail outlets, who are part of the sample, have simple technological solutions that capture data on a daily basis (rather than once a month visits from the data collector).