When Fairness becomes Glowness in Indian adland...

The AAD meanwhile, was still not at peace. She was chatting up one of the girls who had come to audition. “Do you think FAL becoming GAL is a good thing?”. The dusky damsel from Dombivali said, “No difference is falling, madam,” she said, “glow bolo ya nikhaar bolo, everyone knows what you mean. Bollywood people are still going to sing songs like gori, gori, gori, gori, gori, gori. And mothers are still going to scrub their daughters with every known gorapan cream, lotion, mask, powder there is. The problem is in our head, madam, not in our skin.”