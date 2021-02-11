When Hari met Solly...

When Hariprasad landed his dream offer on campus, he felt that his smartly turned out Allen Solly wardrobe did help maneuver him into a promising position. And Radhika leant on the smile-inducing quotient of the hit series 'The Big Bang Theory' to cope better with a highly stress-filled period, just before her final examination results.

Then there is Karan, who never looks at his Hero motorcycle as a mere vehicle to lend speed and economy to his entrepreneurial plans, but more as a trusted business partner. Last, consider the case of Preethi, who finds warm support and companionship at her favourite Chaayos outlet, where she sits alone hours on end, penning her first novel.