When in India, do as the Indians do...

While Indians are very forward-looking and quick to adopt new things, especially technology, we are also very nostalgic about our past. Paper Boat capitalised on this nostalgia when it introduced its range of beverages with flavours that almost everybody has experienced in their childhood. This nostalgia was also supported by innovative packaging, which further enhanced the product’s appeal, making the brand a huge hit. This was a very different approach than Tropicana, which focuses on the range of flavours alone, without connecting emotionally.