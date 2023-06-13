When the worst is only a tweet away: PR crisis management techniques

Our guest author explores nine of the best PR crisis management techniques that can help organisations.
In this fast-paced world, where information disseminates at the speed of light and social media dominates our day-to-day affairs, one tweet/post can cause a storm, a whirlwind of negative advertisements, damage a company’s reputation and put you in crisis.
With the power to shape public opinion and influence consumer behaviour, managing public relation (PR) issues, has become an essential skill for businesses in the digital era.
Let’s explore nine of the best PR crisis management techniques that can help organisations.
1. Plan ahead
One way to tackle a PR crisis, is by staying proactive. Companies should also have a crisis management plan before a problem occurs. The plan should include clear communication procedures, crisis management teams, and established procedures for monitoring and responding to potential issues.
By anticipating events and planning appropriate responses in advance, companies can minimise the impact of a crisis, as soon as it occurs.
2. Follow social media and news channels
In today’s fast-paced world, social media is a breeding ground for PR issues. Businesses should actively monitor the conversation, and mention their names on social media platforms and press releases. By being alert and aware of the problems that arise, they can instantly resolve them and prevent them from getting out of control.
3. Respond quickly and transparently
When problems arise, time is of the essence. Slow or evasive responses can worsen the situation and undermine public confidence. Companies must respond quickly and transparently, acknowledge problems and accept responsibility for any mistakes. By showing sincerity and commitment to solving problems, organisations can begin to rebuild their reputation and regain public trust.
4. Apologise when necessary
Many times, a sincere apology can be the best way to solve a PR crisis. If a company has made a mistake or put itself in a crisis (situation), a sincere apology can lead to accountability and a willingness to fix the problem.
However, companies should apologise and not appear unfair or coercive, as this could further damage their reputation. A well-executed apology can help people be more objective, and show that the company values the customers and their concerns.
5. Communicate with public
When there are PR issues, it’s important for companies to cooperate with their target audience and address their grievances. This can be done in a variety of ways, including press releases, social media platforms and public announcements.
Also, companies should listen to feedback, answer questions, and provide regular updates on progress in resolving the customer issues. By keeping the lines of communication open, they can demonstrate their commitment to solving problems and rebuilding trust with their consumers.
6. Leverage influencers and brand advocates
In times of crisis, it can be beneficial for companies to involve influencers and advocates, as these people are reliable and can help spread the word about the company. By engaging with stakeholders relevant to the company’s values and target audience, companies can expand their reach and regain public trust.
7. Learning from crisis
Companies should reflect on, and learn from, experience, when solving PR problems. Post-crisis analysis can help identify weaknesses in the crisis management system and implement appropriate improvements. Organisations should also use this opportunity to strengthen relationships with stakeholders by ensuring that the lines of communication remain open and transparent.
8. Prioritise staff communication
When it comes to PR, internal communication is just as important as external communication. Employees are corporate, and their support and understanding can influence the public.
Companies should also ensure that employees are fully aware of the problem, the steps to be taken to resolve it, and their role during the problem-solving process. Transparent and timely communication with employees can help reduce internal stress and maintain unity in the face of crisis.
9. Monitor and adapt
PR crises can evolve rapidly and take new forms. Companies should continue to monitor the situation, even after first responders. Analysing public opinion, media and advocacy strategies can provide insight into the effectiveness of crisis management. Companies must be prepared to adapt their strategies and messages, in terms of damage control and reputation management.
In conclusion, in today’s fast-paced digital age, PR crisis management is a must-have skill for any company. Companies can control and reduce the impact of PR by planning ahead, monitoring the media, responding quickly and transparently, apologising when needed, involving the public, using influencers and advocates, monitoring and regularly monitoring and updating employee communication.
While it is not possible to prevent problems from occurring, effective crisis management can reduce damage and help improve the company’s reputation in the face of adversity.