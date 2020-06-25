When Underdogs Exit - A Pepsi story

My personal contribution to the library were these two books, besides a few others that have disappeared over time – lost to borrowers and gifted to people I really liked, who would cherish them. Both these books contain interesting stories about the brand at different points of socio-cultural inflexion, the first one documenting Pepsi’s key role in making corporate America more inclusive in the 40’s and 50’s by getting Black persons into the boardroom; the second one, written by Mad Man Phil Dusenberry of BBDO New York on how Pepsi ideas were concocted not in the office, but during his walks from Madison Avenue to the Pepsi office a few blocks away. He writes about MJ’s own lyrics that made several memorable anthems, the most remarkable being ‘You’re the Pepsi Generation’ sung to the tune of his Grammy-grossing hit ‘Billie Jean’.