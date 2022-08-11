Why do family-managed businesses need PR to build legacy brands?

If you're a fan of the HBO show Succession, or if you're aware of the conflicts playing out publicly and perennially among some of the most visible family businesses in the world - think the Murdochs or Ambani family - you may assume that family businesses are more fragile than other forms of enterprise. PR is a broader concept and, perhaps, more elusive. It has to do with the public's perception of the company and the family, building its reputation for integrity and caring about its customers.