Why every founder must do business financial analysis during this lockdown

Risk analysis of your company

Risk analysis module in business intelligence software will help the entrepreneur gauge the quantum of risk he has already taken. Business is about taking calculated risks, and this allows them to know if the company is highly dependent on a small set of clients, or services/products. A small set of high-yielding clients might appear as a tempting proposition, given less managing time. However, it comes with its share of risk, should anyone drop out of the contract. As a thumb rule, if 25 per cent of your clients are contributing to 75-plus per cent of your business, then your business is at risk.