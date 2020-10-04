Why good branding needs bad villains...

4-Could be an age old dogma

In presenting an alternative perspective to debilitating, long held ‘traditional’ beliefs, brands can sometimes truly elevate themselves. This opens dialogue, far beyond the confines of the category conversation. Here, the opportunity is to influence mainstream culture and push it in a more progressive direction. Many brands which are striving to be ‘higher purpose’ driven, try to operate in this arena. One example along these lines was Idea’s iconic ‘caste war’ storyline, which used the concept of numbers being caste and religion agnostic, to spread a message of harmony. More recently, Colgate’s new tale around remarriage of senior citizens is ushering in some smiles for this approach. Brands are eventually agents of change, and the more they are able to communicate an opinion on important things, the more likely their messages are likely to go beyond mere transactional triggers and into the hearts, minds and conversations of people. They can be heroic beacons in a movement towards a better world. But some really big villains will have to be defeated along that path.