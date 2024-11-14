Why is it important to follow a process while naming a brand?

Is there a science and process you follow when you decide to name a brand? The answer is yes and no. Some of them conduct thorough research to comprehend the category, and then, based on that understanding, they choose a brand name that aligns well with the product. Others, acting spontaneously, choose a product name at random.

Before deciding on a name, you conduct research, and once you shortlist a brand name, you conduct additional research to determine its potential marketability. Most brands believe they are completely satisfied with the chosen brand name, as they have invested heavily in its promotion.

With over 3,000 messages bombarding the average person every day, it's important to reduce buyer confusion and foster recognition through the use of one's own name.

So, it is crucial to exercise meticulousness when choosing a name for a new product or brand, as it should excite, inspire, motivate, and entice the end customer to purchase the product. A favourable product name and packaging serve as the face of the brand, engaging every customer through multiple touch points.

A friend of mine provided an intriguing example of the naming process for one of Maruti's new vehicles. Maruti was planning to launch a new jeep and was in search of a suitable name for it.

The client rejected many of the names the agency presented. Therefore, the agency decided to organise an internal contest to come up with a new name. And look what happened—a young art director suggested to call the new jeep Gipsy, which got approved by the client, and the rest is history as the brand stood tall and noticeable for many years.

Now, when you think of a jeep, you typically suggest a name that connotes toughness and ruggedness. However, Gipsy represented it with completely different characteristics, which worked well for the brand and gave it a favourable lifestyle positioning.

Hence, abstract names can be effective for a variety of products. Brand names such as Apple and Orange, which are completely abstract, have been instrumental in creating world-class products and services for decades.

The benefits that a product provides also influence the names of products and brands. For example, when a customer drives a vehicle in the petroleum category, they typically expect the fuel to deliver good speed or power.

Therefore, brand names such as "Power" and "Speed" remain relevant, perfectly align with the product, and are also easily comprehensible for the end consumer. The PSU oil companies in India own both brands.

In the banking and financial sectors, many bank names are derived from the name of the person, and in some cases, they have also used God’s name. Examples include Ratnakar Bank (now RBL), Amarnath Cooperative Bank, and Shamrao Vittal Co-operative Bank (now SVC). Saraswat Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, and Dhanalakshmi Bank are banks that use the name of God. Some of them, over a period of time, shortened their names to be more customer-friendly and simpler to pronounce and remember.

Another key ingredient you should keep in mind when deciding on a name is the semantic filter. So, it's crucial to determine the name's effectiveness in the global market, particularly if you plan to launch in overseas markets.

You should diligently weigh and examine negative connotations, tongue-twisting challenges, and cultural and religious affronts. It is crucial to verify the legal availability of the names, and it is advisable to consult the legal department before finalising the logo design and identity.

Here are some cardinal principles one can follow while going through a naming process for a new brand or a brand extension, as the case may be.

If you are expanding internationally, your brand name needs to be memorable, distinctive, easy to pronounce, consumer-friendly, and globally applicable.

Structured research will help you cull out useful insights to work on the brief for the brand name.

Keep it simple. The longer a word is, the less likely you will remember it.

Steer clear of overuse of clichés such as ultra, pro, and global hi tech.

Coined words have been successful: Pentium, OXO.

Reinvent a real word. Apple is not associated with technology, just like Shell is not associated with petroleum.

The simpler the name, the easier it is for the designer to create an impressive visual identity.

Just as we use brainstorming to generate ideas, it also serves as a powerful tool for generating brand names. When conducting a brainstorm, it's crucial to present a clear brief to the group, ensuring everyone understands the framework and the brainstorming objective.

If you know who your target audience is and are sure about how to position your product, that will further help you create the right name for it. A successful brand name must convey your brand promise and personality.

(Our guest author, Ganapathy Viswanathan, is an independent communication consultant and chief mentor at Roarrr Media and Public Relations)