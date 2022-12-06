Why non-endemic brands need to leverage esports

Partner with an esports organisation: esports sponsorship agreements have all the hallmarks of a traditional sports deal, including having a spot on the team’s jersey. It is so much more than just a logo on a T-shirt. Esports athletes wear these jerseys at events, tournaments and even when they are streaming. A title sponsor spot, if worn by all players at an organisation, which if we assume to be even 10 esports athletes, can give the brand visibility to millions of viewers across streams and events. It is more than what many traditional sports have to offer in India.