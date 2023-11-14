Why strategy should always be child’s play

Strategic, or any other thinking forum, which are collective initiatives, thrive on the environment which is set in the room. The runners of such meetings are ‘climate control experts’, in the sense that they regulate the mood and temperature within the four walls. Their purpose, of coming up with path breaking ideas and strategies, is served better if they endeavor to promote the easy laugh. Learning to laugh at any challenge, at a primary level, makes it seem a lot less intimidating. It fuels interaction in the room, and sets the right chemistries in place. But perhaps, most importantly, the lateral thought seeking imperative of any kind of humor, kindles ideas better than anything else. Humor has to thus be a mandatory intervention, in any such thinking setting. Isaac Asimov said, “The phrase which almost always accompanies great innovation is not ‘Eureka’, but ‘Hey, that’s funny!’”. It’s time we fastened our meeting seat buckles, and adjusted them for long lasting chuckles.