Will Experience Alliances be the future of consumption?

As AI (Artificial Intelligence) gets more entrenched and e-commerce platforms ( including the high potential ONDC) become our default conduit ( D2C notwithstanding),the opportunities for experience alliances may well multiply. From regular shopping patterns, Amazon can well surmise what the customer does on weekends just as travel and healthcare providers are aware of the respective domain histories. There must be no barriers to the imagination in terms of curating such ideas and even a wild card like a bypass surgery being clubbed with seaside holiday package or an annual subscription to an organic foods provider can be possibly potent. It is not difficult to imagine an advertising film depicting the thrills of a SUV ride to the hills - combining an automaker, an energy drink, sports shoes, snacks and Airbnb.