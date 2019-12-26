Will the likes of Amazon, Walmart, HUL and Reliance ride on India's 'kirana network'?

Last mile connectivity is a major service and cost overhead for all retailers. The average cost of e-commerce companies for delivering a product to a customer's place is about six to 12 per cent of the price of the product. Therefore, the average cost of shipping a packet worth Rs 500 for an e-retailer is more than Rs 100.

So, if the e-commerce retailer could tie up with the kirana shop to do the delivery for him, the e-retailer would then deliver all the products in the neighbourhood to the kirana shop who in turn would deliver the same to the customers. The e-commerce retailer would easily save more than Rs 50 on each package of Rs 500. Even if he has to incentivise the kirana shop owner with Rs 25 for each delivery, he would still be saving delivery costs with each transaction.