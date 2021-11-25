Woh Ranveer wala ad dekha, kya mast hai...

Right product placement: If your product is not part of your story and you are relying just on the product window at the end, you may run the risk of suboptimal branding. Focus on any storyline you deem fit, but keep your product at the centre of that story. (Product at the centre doesn’t mean that it is shown from the beginning to the end). Remember, organic consumption shots/brand presence only make the creative guy happy. This rule gains even more importance if you are building a new category.