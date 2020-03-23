Women buyers - Discerning masters of their craft

In participating in a greater width and depth of purchasing, women have evolved, in many ways, as consumers and influencers. One thing that stands out is that women have changed in terms of becoming more specific, or explicit, which in turn, is a signal of aspiring more. Years ago, if women were asked, what are your aspirations, they would shrug their shoulders, in a somewhat sacrificial way, shyly smile and say all is fine, hope my family is fine and happy, that is the ultimate aspiration for me, after all. Today, if women are asked, what are your aspirations, they almost belt out their shortlist, verbally, often in the blink of an eye.

That this is spoken out without hesitation and fumbling means their “shortlist” is always on their mind and clearly thought through, as well. For instance, one woman, on being asked about her aspirations, immediately said she aspires for, one, a bigger home, second, a car, and third, travelling outside India. It is not so much the items wished for alone that stand out, but the robust sense of entitlement and the explicit expression of it, evident in women now. This shift has cascading impact on women as consumers and their evolving role in purchases.