Women Day’s Campaigns - Show you care, even if you’re just pretending…

Denim, and more specifically, jeans were an important staple from the pre-COVID days. They were comfortable & unchanging; two qualities that could hardly be used to define 2020. They were the first signs that I was changing - I knew I’d overdone dessert at Diwali when I struggled with the zipper. I put them away last March with a little sadness, but also with the hope that when I took them out again, the world would be a safer place.